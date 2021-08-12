Polymère médical Market 2021 Client cible, stratégie de marque, distributeurs, développement des canaux marketing et tendance jusqu’en 2027

Medical grade polymeric materials are an essential part of the modern healthcare system. These polymers find application in suture materials, tissue adhesives and vascular grafts, cosmetic implant materials, dental composites, contact and intraocular lenses. Medical polymers are used for drug delivery and to solve bioseparation problems.

Get Free PDF @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/4163

Note : * PDF only includes Table of Contents (ToC), actual report search frame, and search methodology.

Market dynamics

The high prevalence of cardiovascular disease is expected to propel the growth of the medical polymers market. For example, according to the American Heart Association’s Heart and Stroke Statistics Update 2019, approximately 48% of all adults in the United States suffered from some type of cardiovascular disease in 2016. Additionally, the approval and launch of Implantable drug delivery devices are also expected to aid in growth of the medical polymers market. For example, in February 2020, Innocoll Holdings Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, resubmitted the NDA to the US FDA for XARACOLL (Bupivacaine HCl Collagen Matrix Implants), an investigational drug device for the management of post-surgical pain after open inguinal hernia surgery. .

The launch of contact lenses is expected to propel the growth of the medical polymers market. For example, in May 2020, CooperVision launched the Biofinity Toric Multifocal Contact Lenses in the United States.

The major players operating in the medical polymers market are focused on approving and launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For example, in October 2020, Kumovis GmbH announced the demonstration of over 10 medical grade 3D printing polymers at the Compamed and Formnext Connect online virtual events in November 2020.

The major players operating in the medical polymers market are focused on approving and launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For example, in July 2020, Henkel, in collaboration with Nex3D, a maker of stereolithography-based 3D printers, launched a polypropylene-like material suitable for 3D printing of biocompatible medical and portable devices. The commercially available xMED412 is based entirely on the Loctite MED412 material and is covered by all of its associated approvals, tests and certifications, according to Henkel.

Likewise, in August 2020, Nexa3D, the maker of ultra-fast polymer production 3D printers, announced its intention to showcase its expanded portfolio of polymer production solutions that now include both photoplastic and thermoplastic capabilities at the time. of the ASME AM Virtual Industry Summit on August 11 and 12.

The main players are: Bayer AG, Evonik Industries, Celanese, DuPont, Dow Chemical, Eastman Chemical, Huntsman, Lubrizol, Ensinger, Trinseo, BASF, Arkema, Biomerics, and DSM.

Delivery!!! Flat US $ 2,000 Off

Buy Now with Discount for Premium Report: @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/4163

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a leading market research and consulting firm providing action-ready syndicated research reports, personalized market analysis, advisory services and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends , technologies and potential opportunities in absolute dollars.

Contact us

Mr. Shah

Consistent Market Information

1001 4th Avenue, # 3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Phone: USA +12067016702 / UK +4402081334027

E-mail: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com